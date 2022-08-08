Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) A BSF jawan was shot at by smugglers on Monday evening near the Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a BSF team intercepted a group of smugglers trying to smuggle phensedyl cough syrups across the border in Chapra area, they said.

Also Read | CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Hopes to Meet PM Narendra Modi Soon After Her Gold Medal Win.

"When the security personnel tried to stop them, the smugglers opened fire, injuring a jawan. Some empty cases of bullets fired by the smugglers were recovered from the spot," a BSF officer said.

The injured jawan was taken to the hospital for treatment, he said.

Also Read | ‘Odisha Experiencing Achhe Din, State Has Large Number of Representatives at National Level’, Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)