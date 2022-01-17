BSF jawans dancing in the snow-covered mountains of Kashmir amid freezing temperatures. (Pic credit: BSF Kashmir Twitter)

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 17 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) jawans celebrated Bihu and danced in the snow-covered mountains amid freezing temperatures in Kashmir's Keran village.

A video of their celebration was tweeted by the handle of Border Security Force Kashmir.

"Mountains and mountains of snow, blinding blizzards, freezing temperatures, the stress of 24 hours vigil LoC, away from homes; this all didn't deter BSF troops to dance few steps a celebrate Bihu at FDL in the Keran Sector Forward Area," BSF Kashmir tweeted on Friday.

This come days after, a video shared by PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence on Twitter, in which an Indian Army soldier was seen standing and guarding the border amid the heavy snowfall and wind.

The post, guarded by the Indian Army, is located at around 17,000 feet altitude. (ANI)

