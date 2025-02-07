BSF distributing sports items to the villagers of the bordering villages of East Jaintia Hills. (Photo/BSF Meghalaya)

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 7 (ANI): The 172nd Battalion of BSF Meghalaya distributed sports equipment to villagers in Kuliang and Huroi, located along the Indo-Bangladesh border in East Jaintia Hills, the BSF Meghalaya said in a press release.

In a post on X, BSF Meghalaya stated, "On February 5, 2025, the 172 Bn #BSFMeghalaya organized Civic Action Programmes at Kulyaing and Huroi in the border areas and distributed essential items to students. The BSF remains committed to community welfare and education."

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian Death Case: Bombay HC to Hear PIL Against Aaditya Thackeray on February 19; Politician Responds.

The Civic Action Programmes were organised at Borsara Playground, East Jaintia Hills district, on Wednesday as part of efforts to ensure the well-being of people living along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

During the programme, the BSF distributed sports items to the villagers of the bordering villages of Kuliang, Borsara, Laijouri, Baskona, Huroi, and Hangaria.

Also Read | February 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on February 7.

More than 300 local villagers from nearby border areas benefited from the civic action programme. As part of the programme, footballs, volleyballs, skipping ropes, cricket kits, nets, inverters, batteries, sports shoes, solar street lights, etc., valued at more than Rs 3.5 lakhs, were distributed to the students of different schools in bordering areas and needy villagers.

During his speech, Rajesh Kumar Karwasara, 2IC of the 172nd Battalion, emphasised the significance and effectiveness of such Civic Action Programmes organized by the Border Security Force. He stated that the BSF is always committed to assisting the border populace.

The noble efforts made by the Border Security Force were appreciated by the local population.

Last month, BSF Meghalaya troops foiled an illegal border crossing attempt and arrested six Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India illegally.

The action followed a specific intelligence tip-off, leading to a thorough search operation in the East Jaintia Hills region along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

According to an official release, the alert personnel from the 172 Battalion of the BSF observed suspicious movements while on duty.

Acting on their vigilance, they promptly initiated a search operation, which culminated in the interception of six individuals attempting to cross back into Bangladesh through unauthorised channels.

Upon apprehension, it was revealed that these individuals had entered India several months ago and had since been employed as domestic workers in Bangalore and were now seeking to return home.

After the apprehended persons provided their identities, the BSF seized relevant items and promptly handed over the entire group to the local police station in PPP Umkiang for further investigation and legal proceedings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)