Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], May 13 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) of Meghalaya has apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals who entered India illegally through the International Border, said officials.

The BSF further said that the duo had come into the country with the intention of robbery.

"Acting on a specific tip-off, personnel of the 110 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya yesterday apprehended two Bangladeshis inside Indian territory in East Khasi Hills who entered the country illegally," BSF said in an official statement on Friday.

The suspects were identified as Islam Uddin and Fazer Ali, both residents of Companiganj, Bangladesh, who had stolen parts of machinery involved in the border fence construction and had plans to carry out a robbery in villages along the international boundary also.

The pair were handed over to police in Bholaganj for further action. The BSF Meghalaya has apprehended 27 Bangladeshis since January who entered the country illegally.

Earlier on May 7, the BSF of Meghalaya apprehended 13 Bangladeshi nationals who entered India illegally through the International Border at East Khasi Hills. (ANI)

