Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested nine people, including four Bangladeshi nationals, in two separate instances in Tripura on Sunday.

In the first instance, the BSF detained four people, including two Bangladeshi nationals, while they were trying to illegally cross into India.

Also Read | Weather Forecast Today, March 3: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

The four arrested persons have been identified as Daduni Chakma.

and Nandini Chakama, resident of Nutan Bazar, South Tripura district, and Bimal Chakma and Sushil Chakma are residents of Khagracheri in Bangladesh.

Also Read | Kerala: Youth Dies After Fish Gets Stuck in Throat While Fishing in Paddy Field in Kayamkulam.

In a separate incident, a BSF patrolling team detained five people, including two Bangladeshi nationals, while they were illegally crossing the India-Bangladesh international border.

In another input-based operation in the area of BOP Dyke VIII, at about 1730 hrs, the patrol party observed the unusual movement of five persons and apprehended them while crossing the IB. Later, two of them were identified as BD nationals and the rest as Indian.

The Bangladeshi nationals identified as Mongkrajai Marma Khagrachari, Brisha Moni Chakma are residents of Khagracheri in Bangladesh, while Punna Lal Chakma, Twoingnu Mog, and Skiro Chakma are residents of Gandacherra in Tripura's Dhalai district.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)