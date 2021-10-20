Amritsar, Oct 20 (PTI) The Border Security Force opened fire on a drone along the Indo-Pak border in the Amritsar sector, an official said on Wednesday.

The BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of a drone coming from the Pakistan side and they fired at it when it entered Indian territory on the intervening night of October 19 and 20, the official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Describes Uttar Pradesh As Region Where There Are Pilgrimages at Every Step of the Way.

The BSF official said after intensive search of the area, one kg packet suspected to be heroin and an iron ring attached to it were recovered. PTI JMS CHS

Also Read | Exclusive Interview of Dan Hawkins, Founder & CEO, Summit Leadership Partners.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)