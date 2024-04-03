Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 3 (ANI): Personnel from the Special Task Force of the Punjab Police and Border Security Force have busted a hawala racket and apprehended two people with one packet of heroin from a border village in Amritsar district.

On March 28, 2024, the BSF received information about the presence of a smuggler with narcotics in a border village in district Amritsar, which was promptly shared with STF Amritsar, said the BSF in a press release.

A joint operation by BSF and STF Amritsar was then conducted on the suspected house in village Bhalladwal of district Amritsar. This operation led to the recovery of one packet of heroin (500 grammes) and the arrest of one suspected person (the owner of the house).

Further investigation, based on information from the accused, led to the apprehension of another suspect outside the tourist place "Sadda Pind" in Amritsar.

This individual, a resident of village Chakala Baksh, admitted during questioning about his involvement in a hawala racket and transferring drug money to Pakistan-based smugglers, said BSF.

An FIR has been lodged against both the smugglers. They were subsequently produced in the district court in Ajnala, which remanded them to Central Jail, Amritsar, for 14 days of judicial custody on April 2, 2024. (ANI)

