Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier has announced an array of activities to celebrate BSF Raising Day on December 1, commemorating the establishment of the force in 1965.

The celebrations will include a blood donation camp, border tours for children, motivational speeches, and lectures at educational institutions, aimed at fostering awareness and community engagement.

A key highlight of the celebrations is a motor rally scheduled for November 22 starting at 8:30 AM. The rally will see participation from various forces, including BSF, CRPF, TSR, Assam Rifles, Tripura Police, and other central and state security personnel. Semi-military personnel and the general public of Agartala will also join the rally, which will commence at the BSF camp in Lichu Bagan and conclude at the BSF camp in Gokulnagar.

The primary objective of the motor rally is to unite the public and raise awareness about the role and contributions of the BSF in safeguarding the nation. This initiative underscores the BSF's commitment to fostering a strong bond with the community while promoting a sense of pride and responsibility among citizens.

