Amritsar (Pb), Oct 5 (PTI) Border Security Force (BSF) sleuths on Monday seized one kilogram of heroin along the international border in the Amritsar sector in Punjab, officials said.

During patrol duty, the BSF troops recovered two plastic bottles carrying the drug.

Also Read | CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Yuddh, Pradushan Ke Viruddh', Mega Anti-Pollution Campaign in Delhi; Introduces Several Measures to Minimise Air Pollution in the City.

Further investigation was underway, said an official. PTI JMS SUN

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)