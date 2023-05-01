New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on late Sunday night recovered 2.5 kg of heroin dropped by a drone, which had entered Indian territory from the Pakistan side, near Setha Wala village in Ferozepur district.

In a statement, BSF informed that on Sunday at about 11:55 pm, BSF troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering Indian territory from Pakistan.

The troops observed a blinking light, heard a drone, and the sound of something being dropped in the farming field on the outskirts of the Village, the statement further said.

During the initial search of the area, BSF troops recovered a big packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape containing three packets of heroin, two sparkling balls and a luminous blue LED bulb with a battery, which was also found attached to the consignment. The gross weight of the three packets of heroin is approximately 2.5 Kg, BSF said in the statement.

"The vigilant BSF troop have foiled another nefarious attempt of drug smuggling from the Pakistan side," said a senior BSF officer. (ANI)

