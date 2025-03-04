Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 4 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Tuesday recovered a drone from a farming field adjacent in the district of Amritsar, a PRO said in a statement.

PRO, BSF said in a statement, "Continuing its crackdown on narco-drones, vigilant BSF troops added one more drone to its seizure haul today. A search operation led to the recovery of One DJI AIR 3S at about 11:05 AM from a farming field adjacent to village - Wan in the district Amritsar"

"Robust technical counter measures deployed on border and diligent efforts of BSF troops thwarted yet more smuggling attempts and intrusions of illicit drones from across the border," the PRO added.

Last month, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a pistol and a packet of suspected heroin during separate operations conducted in the border area of the Ferozepur district, Punjab.

The recoveries were made based on intelligence inputs provided by the BSF intelligence wing, which thwarted a potential smuggling attempt from across the border, said the BSF.

According to the BSF, on the evening of February 28, 2025, BSF troops conducted a search operation in an agricultural field near Tindiwala village under Sadar police station. During the operation, they recovered a packet containing one Glock pistol.

The pistol was wrapped in white adhesive tape and had an iron hook attached to it. The recovery highlights the ongoing efforts of the BSF to curb illegal activities along the border. (ANI)

