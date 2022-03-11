Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], March 11 (ANI): Personnel of the Border Security Force and Special Task Force in a joint operation on Friday recovered a huge cache of weapons from the Ferozepur Sector on the India Pakistan border.

Among the confiscated arms and ammunition are five AK-47 rifles and 10 magazines, three US-made rifles with six magazines and five pistols with ten magazines and cartridges.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022 Results: Who Will be the CMs in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa?.

The joint operation of BSF and STF is underway and more details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)