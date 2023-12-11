Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], December 11 (ANI): The Border Security Force in a joint operation with the Punjab Police recovered a made-in-China drone from the farming field in the Tarn Taran district early Monday.

According to a press release, during the morning hours of Monday, on specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a Joint Search Operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Dal village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab.

"Further, during the search operation, at about 09:30 am, a drone / Quadcopter was recovered from the farming field," the release said.

"The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 classic, made in China)," it added.

Yesterday, BSF along with Punjab Police recovered a drone along with narcotics on the outskirts of Daoke village in Amritsar district, the BSF Punjab Frontier said in a statement on Saturday.

During the extensive search operation, conducted collaboratively by BSF and Punjab Police, a significant discovery was made at about 8.00 pm. A Quadcopter drone, identified as a DJI Mavic 3 classic manufactured in China, was found in a farming field adjacent to Daoke village.

Earlier on December 9, The Border Security Force recovered a china-made drone near Maboke village in Punjab's Ferozepur district, said a press release by BSF Punjab Frontier.

According to the official release, the BSF intercepted the movement of the suspected drone near Maboke Village on December 8 at about 10:10 pm. The BSF troops, as per the laid down drill, immediately reacted and fired on the drone to intercept it. (ANI)

