Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], January 8 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, recovered a Pakistani drone used for cross-border smuggling during a search operation on Sunday, said BSF.

The made-in-China drone was recovered from a farming field adjacent to Hazara Singh Wala village in the Ferozepur district of Punjab.

Also Read | Odisha: Boat Carrying Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Gets Stuck in Chilika Lake for 2 Hours in Khurda.

"After receiving information regarding the presence of a drone, @BSF_Punjab launched a search operation and recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK - MADE IN CHINA) used for cross-border smuggling, from a farming field adjacent to village- Hazara Singh Wala, District - Ferozepur, Punjab," said BSF in a post on X.

"Yet another Pakistani drone was recovered by the strenuous efforts of #BSF", added BSF.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hails Daring Rescue of Crew Members From Liberian Vessel, Says 'Our Naval Commandos Sailed 2000 Kms From Indian Coast' (Watch Video).

A day ahead of this BSF foiled a smuggling attempt in Punjab's Amritsar and seized three packages suspected to be containing 3.210 kg of heroin wrapped with adhesive tape, the force said on Saturday.

"In the early hours of January 6th, 2024, at around 5:30 AM, alert Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed at the border uncovered a dropping sound near the border fence in the proximity of Village-Daoke, District-Amritsar", the BSF said in a press statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)