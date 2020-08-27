Kolkata, Aug 27 (PTI) Border Security Force (BSF) personnel rescued eight cattle and apprehended two smugglers from near the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal's Malda district, a BSF statement said on Thursday.

The border guarding force personnel apprehended a Bangladeshi smuggler when he was trying to smuggle four cattle to Bangladesh while swimming along the heavily flooded river Ganga in Nimtita area of Malda district on the intervening night of August 26 and 27, the statement said.

The BSF troopers rescued the four cattle from him. The value of the four cattle is Rs 21,924, it said.

In the second incident which took place in the early hours of Thursday, BSF troopers apprehended an Indian cattle smuggler from Dhulian area by carrying out a special night operation and rescued four cattle and a 12 bore country-made rifle along with a live cartridge.

The value of the four rescued cattle is Rs 12,318, the statement said.

The two apprehended smugglers were handed over to the local Shamsherganj police station.

The statement said that till date, the BSF South Bengal Frontier rescued 3,422 cattle from smugglers when these were being smuggled to Bangladesh.

