Malda (West Bengal) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops apprehended one person and seized 250 bottles of Phensedyl from his possession in Kistopur area of Malda district of West Bengal on Sunday.

The 44th Battalion Border Security Force, deployed at the border outpost at Kistopur, on the Indo-Bangladesh border in the Malda district of West Bengal, received the information about suspected smuggling of Phensedyl bottles in the area and deployed a team.

At 11.30 pm on Sunday night, BSF saw the suspicious movement of smugglers on a motorcycle. Upon seeing the BSF troops, the smugglers tried to escape. BSF apprehended one smuggler along with 250 Phensedyl bottles and a motorcycle. However, one smuggler managed to run away from the scene taking advantage of darkness and thick vegetation cover.

Commandant of 44th Battalion Border Security Force, Harvinder Singh Bedi told reporters: "Border Security Force is committed to its duties. Smugglers are not able to succeed in their nefarious designs due to the readiness shown by the troops in duty day and night. South Bengal is determined to carry on with the "zero smuggling" campaign in its area of responsibility."

He also said that due to the hard work and ascendancy of the soldiers, the graph of smuggling from their area has gone drastically. (ANI)

