Kolkata, Jul 22 (PTI) Gold worth Rs 21.2 crore was seized at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the BSF said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the BSF's 158 battalion of Gunarmath border outpost intercepted a country-made boat on the Ichamati river on Thursday evening, it said.

"On being challenged by the ambush party, they tried to confront the BSF troops, but as the BSF jawans quickly moved toward them, the smugglers jumped into the river and swam back to the Bangladeshi side leaving behind the goods," the BSF said in a statement.

Five bags were found on the boat. In those bags, 321 gold biscuits, four gold bars, one gold coin were found, it added.

The seized gold, of 24-carat purity, weigh 41.49 kg, having a market value of about Rs 21.22 crore, the BSF said.

Four mobile phones, packing materials and Bangladeshi newspapers were also recovered from the boat, it said.

It is the biggest seizure of gold along the India-Bangladesh border, the BSF said.

