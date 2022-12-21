As visibility reduces due to fog, alertness of troops increases at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar (Photo/ANI)

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 21 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops, deployed at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar, were missing no chance to dominate the area by standing tall and patrolling despite a dense fog, zero visibility, and cold winter days.

As visibility dropped below 10 meters, due to fog, the alertness of troops increased at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar, ANI learned.

BSF troops were seen wading through a thick blanket of fog and patrolling the India-Pakistan border. However, the spirit inside the soldiers did not seem to subside with the increasing fog.

According to Nitika, Sub-Inspector, BSF, they are always alert in challenging conditions so that millions of Indians can sleep peacefully.

"Whether it is storm, sunshine, or rain, our spirits are always high. We do not think that this is the season of haze. We are taught during training that if you are being recruited then you will have to stand at the border always despite storms or rain," she said, adding that at the time of fog, the visibility goes to minus but "we are well prepared."

During zero visibility, induced by dense fog, the BSF personnel keeps whistling and trudging in a line.

"We are deployed here in the Punjab border. It is cold here and there is a lot of fog," Mukesh Gupta, Inspector, BSF, Punjab said, underlining that the fog is so much that even a person is not visible within 10 meters here.

"No matter what's the weather, we continue our patrolling. We remain alert to foil infiltration and smuggling attempts. Visibility reduces to even less than 10 meters but we are here to protect our country and citizens," he added. (ANI)

