Ballia (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) Targeting the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, BSP MP Afzal Ansari on Friday claimed that India is moving away from a democratic system to a dictatorial one.

Ansari, the Ghazipur Lok Sabha MP, hit out at the Modi government while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a community wedding in Ratasad town here.

"India is being discussed with negative things instead of positive ones in the world. Now, its reputation is coming down," he added.

"Due to the wrong policies of the Modi government, India has reached the first place among the nations losing jobs all over the world. The country's economy is also deteriorating rapidly and India has been ranked at 164th position," the MP added.

Referring to the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, he said that despite BJP's efforts, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to witness a tremendous victory. "The charisma of Mamata's simplicity and fighting attitude will be seen in the elections," Ansari said.

Ansari had defeated BJP's Manoj Sinha, the current Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, in the 2019 general elections.

The MP is the elder brother of gangster and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, who is presently lodged in a jail in Punjab.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)