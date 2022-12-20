Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party leader Vishwanath Pal became the new chief of the party in Uttar Pradesh replacing Bhim Rajbhar, party supremo Mayawati announced on Tuesday.

Rajbhar has been made the party's coordinator of Bihar.

Mayawati, taking to Twitter, congratulated Pal and said that the move to make changes in the state's organisation has been made keeping in view the "current political situation".

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Vishwanath Pal, a native of district Ayodhya, on being made the new State President of BSP UP State, keeping in view the current political situation, under the changes made in the BSP, UP State organization," Mayawati tweeted, roughly translated from Hindi.

Describing Pal as a "loyal worker" of the BSP, Mayawati expressed confidence that he would work to "increase the influence of the party".

"Vishwanath Pal is an old, missionary hardworking and loyal worker of BSP. I am sure that he will definitely achieve success by working wholeheartedly to increase the base of the party, especially by associating the most backward castes with the BSP," she tweeted.

The BSP supremo also lauded outgoing president Bhim Rajbhar and said that the party is "grateful" to him for his "honesty and loyalty".

"However, before this Bhim Rajbhar has also worked with full honesty and loyalty for the party by holding the post of BSP UP State President, for which the party is grateful and now the party has made him the coordinator of Bihar state," she tweeted. (ANI)

