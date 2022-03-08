New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Tuesday rejected the exit polls which predicted the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying that the Mayawati led party will emerge victorious with a big force.

"People of Uttar Pradesh have given their verdict and votes are locked in the EVMs. The way crowd gathered in the rallies of the BSP chief Mayawati we believe that the party will emerge as a big force," Bhadoria told ANI.

Exit polls conducted by various organisations have unanimously predicted that the BJP will again form the government in the state while the Samajwadi Party will come second.

"We don't trust opinion polls or exit polls. We only trust the work carried out by the party workers," Bhadoria said.

Slamming the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his claims that his party will win 300 seats, the BSP leader said "initially he was saying that they will win 400 seats, and now he is saying that they would win 300 seats. I think he should wait for two more days and the result will be in front of him."

Seven phase Uttar Pradesh poll concluded on March 7. Votes will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

