New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): BSP MLA candidate from Ghonda, Sunder Lohiya, on Saturday announced his support for AAP candidate Gaurav Sharma, citing local development concerns.

Lohiya stated that the elections are centred on local issues and expressed confidence in AAP candidate Sharma's ability to address the constituency's poor condition.

He also praised AAP for upholding the principles of Dr BR Ambedkar, asserting that no other party follows them as diligently.

Speaking to ANI, Lohiya said, "These elections are based on local issues and I believe AAP candidate Gaurav Sharma can work on the poor condition of the Gonda constituency and therefore I have extended my support to him. If there is any party which follows the principles of Dr BR Ambedkar, then it is the Aam Aadmi Party."

The BJP has crossed the majority mark in the Delhi assembly election results, as per the early trends from the Election Commission.

The BJP is currently leading on 38 seats while the AAP is ahead on 27 seats.

The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

Along with Delhi, the counting for by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur seat and Tamil Nadu's Erode seat is also underway.

All security arrangements have been put in place. Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power..

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma. (ANI)

