New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Ahead of the Union Budget presentation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Ministry of Finance here on Tuesday morning.

MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad also reached the Ministry of Finance.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022: Battery Swapping Policy for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Budget presentation will begin with a speech of the Finance Minister from around 11 am.

The Budget Session of the parliament commenced from January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23 Live: Cryptocurrency Income to be Taxed, 30% Tax On Income From Virtual Digital Assets, See Highlights of Budget Being Presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)