New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will start her pre-budget meetings from Monday with industry leaders and experts in infrastructure and climate change, the Ministry of Finance said on Sunday.

The meetings will be held virtually by Sitharaman seeking suggestions for the 2023-24 budget-making from stakeholders.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will start her #PreBudget2023 consultations with different stakeholder Groups from tomorrow, 21st Nov 2022, in New Delhi, in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2023-24. The meetings will be held virtually," said in a tweet.

"Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will be holding her 1st #PreBudget2023 consultations with the of captains from Industry and experts of #Infrastructure and #ClimateChange in two groups, tomorrow, 21st Nov. 2022, in forenoon and afternoon," the ministry said in another tweet.

It will be the last full budget for Modi 2.0 before the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April-May of 2024.

The requirement of funds for all categories of expenditures along with receipts of Ministries/ Departments will be discussed during the pre-budget meetings, the ministry had said earlier.

Final ceilings will be decided separately by the Ministry of Finance latest by January 10, 2023, after an assessment of fiscal space, it added. In financial parlance, the maximum permitted level in a financial transaction is called the ceiling.

Finally, the Budget for 2023-24 is likely to be tabled on February 1. (ANI)

