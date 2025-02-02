Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 2 (ANI): The Union Budget for 2025-26 has been hailed as a game-changer by BJP leaders, with spokesperson CR Kesavan terming it "electrifying" and "empowering."

Kesavan believes the budget will uplift every section of society, outlining a clear trajectory for achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat

"It was an electrifying and empowering budget and it will serve as a catalyst to catapult and uplift every section of our society in our country. It also very clearly outlined a distinct track and trajectory for attaining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat," Kesavan told ANI.

The budget has been praised for its increased allocation to the social sector, with a focus on education, health, agriculture, and MSMEs.

"Yesterday's budget had a lot of pioneering announcements catering to every section of our society. It was a responsible as well as a responsive budget. We saw yesterday that the fiscal deficit estimates have now reduced to 4.4% of the GDP," Kesavan said.

"There has been an increase in capital expenditure and there has been an increase in allocations for education, social sector, health and agriculture," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami noted that the budget demonstrates Prime Minister Modi's farsightedness, catering to the needs of the poor, women, farmers, and the middle class.

"It is fulfilling the resolve of Viksit Bharat, bringing the middle class forward. The Budget is for the poor, women, and farmers. This is a Budget in which provision has been made for everyone and it brings every section forward. No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh will definitely uplift the middle class. I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this Budget," he said.

The Union Budget, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Saturday, provided major relief to the salaried class with no income tax on an average monthly income of up to rupees one lakh to boost household savings and consumption with the government also giving thrust to four engines of development - agriculture, MSMEs, investment and exports.

Some of the key highlights of the budget include - No income tax for individuals with an average monthly income of up to Rs1 lakh, boosting household savings and consumption; Enhanced funding for education, social sector, health, and agriculture, Fiscal deficit reduced to 4.4% of GDP, indicating a responsible and responsive budget and Capital expenditure increased to drive growth and development.

Overall, the budget aims to propel India's growth and development, with a focus on inclusivity and empowerment. (ANI)

