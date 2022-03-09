Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Before presenting the Budget in the State Assembly, Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda said the budget is going to be as per the expectations of the people.

Speaking to ANI today before the Budget presentation, he said, "The budget is going to be as per the expectations of the people. All the sections of the society will be catered to in this budget."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Board Examinations 2022: Board Exams for Classes 10 and 12 To Be Held in Offline Mode From March 24 to April 12.

Prior to this, Jagdish Devda performed a puja at his residence.

The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly commenced on March 7. The session began with a customary address by Governor Mangubhai C Patel.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Western Disturbance Very Likely To Affect Western Himalayan Region; Hailstorm Over Madhya Maharashtra.

The House will have 13 sittings during the state's budget session in total which will conclude on March 25, an official notification informed earlier. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)