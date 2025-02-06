New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Both Houses of Parlaiment are set to discuss on Thursday the Union Budget 2025-2026 that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

The discussions will begin at 11 am today.

Also Read | Monkey Menace Turns Fatal: Man Falls From House Terrace While Trying To Rescue Wife From Monkey Attack in UP’s Bareilly, Dies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to discussion on President Droupadi Murmu address in Rajya Sabha.

Today's Lok Sabha session will mark its beginning with the Question Hour followed by laying of Parliamentary Papers on the table by several ministries.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 6, 2025: Titan, Swiggy, Lemon Tree Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, Union State Minister of Power Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje, Union State Minister of Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta, Union State Minister of Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, Union State Minister of Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu and Union State Minister of Housing and Urban Affair Tokhan Sahu will lay their papers on the table.

Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi has moved adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the deportations of over 100 Indian nationals by the United States government "carried out under conditions that are deeply distressing and humiliating."

"This House must urgently address the issue to prevent further dehumanisation of our people and to uphold the dignity of every Indian, both at home and abroad," the Motion reads.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore has also moved adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the "inhumane deportation of Indian Nationals by the United States...and take all necessary steps to prevent the humiliation and mistreatment of Indian nationals abroad."

A new Income Tax Bill is also likely to be introduced in Parliament today, which is set to replace the Income Tax Act of 1961.

The session has already seen disruptions, with heavy objections raised during Rahul Gandhi's speech on Monday on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. The Opposition also demanded a discussion on the recent Mahakumbh stampede tragedy.

PM Modi on Tuesday replied to the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address in the parliament and spoke about the development initiatives of the BJP-led government and efforts to improve the lives of the poor.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2024-25 on January 31, projecting India's GDP to grow at a rate of 6.4 per cent for FY2025.

The Budget session of the Parliament commenced on January 31, with President Droupadi Murmu delivering her inaugural address.

The first part of the session will continue till February 13. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)