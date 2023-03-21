New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Amid a series of disruptions in the Parliament, both the houses of Parliament were adjourned to meet next on March 23. Earlier, both houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm, after the Opposition MPs raised slogans demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiry into the Adani issue.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla convened a meeting of leaders of all parties in his chamber at 1 pm.The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned amid disruptions, and an all-party meeting was called by the Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.

"I invite the floor leaders of all parties to my chamber at 11.30 am today. The House is adjourned to meet at 2 pm today," Dhankhar said.

The Rajya Sabha chairman said that there would be no sitting of the House on March 22in view of festivals, as requested by some members

The parliament has not been able to conduct any substantial business amid repeated logjams, with the BJP seeking an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the United Kingdom and several opposition parties seeking Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row.

The Budget session commenced on March 13 and will conclude on April 6. (ANI)

