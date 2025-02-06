New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday moved an adjournment motion in the House to discuss the deportation of over 100 Indian nationals by the United States government, that he said, was "carried out under conditions that are deeply distressing and humiliating."

"This House must urgently address the issue to prevent further dehumanisation of our people and to uphold the dignity of every Indian, both at home and abroad," the motion reads.

In his notice, Gogoi said that reports have surfaced of these individuals being shackled and treated in a degrading manner during their deportation process, raising serious concerns about their human dignity and rights.

He also asserted that while the immediate issue concerns the treatment of our citizens abroad, it also reflects broader concerns regarding India's diplomatic posture on human rights.

"The continued silence of the Government of India, particularly the lack of a strong response from the Prime Minister has been noted domestically and internationally. The Prime Minister's failure to comment or take concrete steps to engage with the United States on this matter has led to a perception that the government is indifferent to the rights and dignity of Indian nationals," Gogoi said.

"The government's continued silence in the face of such blatant mistreatment is unacceptable and fails to reflect the values of justice, fairness, and compassion that India stands for," he added.

A US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a US Embassy spokesperson said that while specific details cannot be shared, the United States is vigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws. The spokesperson emphasised that the actions taken send a "clear message that illegal migration is not worth the risk."

"I have received a number of inquiries on the report of a deportation flight to India. I can't share any details on those inquiries, but I can share, on the record, that the United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants. These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk," a US Embassy spokesperson said. (ANI)

