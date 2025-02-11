New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Several MPs of the Maha Vikas Aghadi on Tuesday held a protest in Parliament premises demanding to increase the limit for soyabean purchases.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule were among others who participated in the protest.

The MPs were heard sloganeering, "Soyabean khareed ki samay seema badhayi jaaye (Increase the time limit for soybean purchases)".

Earlier in January this year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the marketing department to establish a permanent mechanism for soybean procurement, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free process. This move was aimed to support farmers and stabilize the soybean market.

Fadnavis said that an agro hub should be set up along the Samriddhi Highway under the Magnet Project. Giving instructions to complete the preparations for the soybean procurement in the state, which will start in November, Fadnavis said that the registration of farmers should also be completed in October.

"It should include all the facilities. A system should be set up so that soybean procurement can continue without any problems. A proposal should be submitted for an agro-logistics hub to be set up in all four divisions of the state. Onion chawl is a good option for onion storage," said Fadnavis.

Soybean is a kharif crop and is typically harvested in October-November depending on its maturity.

Notably, Maharashtra is a key grower of soybeans. The government through its procurement agencies NAFED and NCCF purchase various agricultural commodities at an assured Minimum Support Price. (ANI)

