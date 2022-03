Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 13 (ANI): The budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin from March 14 and will continue till April 1.

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will present the state budget for 2022-23 in the assembly on March 16.

Around six bills are likely to be taken up during the budget session.

Hemen Das, Principal Secretary of Assam Legislative Assembly said that the state budget for 2022-23 will be placed in the assembly on March 16. "The state budget session will be started from March 14 and the session will be formally started with the address of the Assam Governor. The Finance Minister will present the state budget on March 16. The budget session will continue till April 1 and we have 11 working days during the session. Six bills will be tabled in the assembly," Hemen Das said. (ANI)

