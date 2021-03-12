New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The budget session of the Delhi Assembly, which was earlier scheduled to conclude on March 16, ended on Friday.

Speaker of the House Ram Niwas Goel said the budget session is adjourned indefinitely.

"All official businesses were transacted in the session. The number of coronavirus cases are also rising in the country. In view of these two points, the session is adjourned indefinitely," he said.

Delhi government's budget for 2021-22, focusing on patriotism and aiming to increase city's per capita income to the level of Singapore by 2047, was presented on March 9. The session ended after passing the budget.

