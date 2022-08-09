Puducherry, Aug 9 (PTI) The budget session of the Puducherry territorial assembly is scheduled to begin on Wednesday with the customary address by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The Assembly had adopted a Vote-on-Account Bill on March 30 during a brief session and the House allotted Rs 3,613.66 crore to government departments from the Consolidated Fund of India to enable them to meet routine expenditure for the first five months from April to August of financial year 2022-2023.

The full-fledged budget could not be presented as the allocation of funds by the Centre was awaited then.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy held discussions in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman on Tuesday seeking additional central assistance of Rs 2,000 crore. This is the first visit by Rangasamy to the national capital after the government headed by him was formed in May last year after the Assembly polls.

The date of presentation of the budget is not yet announced. The House has 30 elected and three nominated legislators.

The AINRC-headed government has 10 members while its alliance partner BJP has six MLAs. There are six Independents and three nominated legislators.

In the opposition, the DMK has six members while the Congress has two legislators.

