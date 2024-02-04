Hyderabad, Feb 4 (PTI) The Telangana Cabinet on Sunday decided to conduct the budget session of Legislative Assembly from February 8 and to announce two more poll 'guarantees' of ruling Congress during the session.

Briefing reporters Sunday night after the cabinet meeting, state IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said the Assembly session would be held from February 8 and would begin with the address of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

In different decisions representing the aspirations of the Telangana agitation, the cabinet decided to change the state's official symbol in a way that it "reflects the people without any trace of monarchy", state Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said.

The Cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, decided to adopt 'Jaya Jaya He Telangana', a popular song written by poet Ande Sri, as the official song.

The Cabinet also decided to adopt 'TG' instead of the present 'TS', indicating the name of the state, on vehicle registration number plates.

Sridhar Babu said the implementation of two more 'guarantees' would be announced by the CM on the floor of the house during the Assembly session.

Out of the six poll 'guarantees' announced by the Congress, the government had earlier initiated implementation of two promises -- free travel in state-run RTC buses for women and the health scheme of Rs 10 lakh to poor.

The Cabinet approved the government decision to conduct 'caste census' in the state which was announced earlier.

The Cabinet also decided to revive the state-run Nizam Sugars Factory and to establish Kodangal Area Development Authority. Kodangal is the Assembly constituency represented by CM Revanth Reddy.

