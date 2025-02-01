New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that the Union Budget 2025-26 will be pro-people, pro-poor, pro-middle class budget as it has been since "economy of this country started being taken care of under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi."

"Ever since economy of this country started being taken care of under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we have given pro-people, pro-poor, pro-middle class budget. It will be the same this time," Joshi told reporters at the Parliament premises.

Nirmala Sitharaman will present her record eighth consecutive Budget on Saturday at 11 am in Lok Sabha. The Budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu offered 'dahi-cheeni' (curd and sugar), as it is considered auspicious, to Sitharaman.

This customary gesture for good luck was done during the Finance Minister's visit to President Murmu at Rashtrapti Bhavan ahead of her Budget presentation.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was also present on the occasion. The Finance Minister was seen discussing the contours of the Budget proposals with the President.

The Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday, projected India's economy to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in the next financial year 2025-26.

The survey, tabled a day before the Union Budget, highlights the country's strong economic fundamentals supported by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption.

It noted that the government plans to strengthen long-term industrial growth by focusing on research and development (R&D), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and capital goods.

These measures aim to enhance productivity, innovation, and global competitiveness.

"The fundamentals of the domestic economy remain robust, with a strong external account, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption. On balance of these considerations, we expect that the growth in FY26 would be between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent," it said.

The survey noted that food inflation is expected to ease in Q4 FY25 due to the seasonal decline in vegetable prices and the arrival of the Kharif harvest. A good Rabi production is also expected to help keep food prices in check in the first half of FY26. However, adverse weather conditions and rising international agricultural prices pose risks to inflation. (ANI)

