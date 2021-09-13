New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): A four-storied building collapsed in the Sabji Mandi area of Delhi on Monday.

As per information shared by Sandeep, a resident of a nearby Punjabi Basti area, the building suddenly collapsed at around 11:55 am and it is likely that two children, a worker, and a rickshaw driver are trapped under the debris.

"There was a confectionery shop and people stayed on the floors above it. Work was going inside the confectionery shop," he stated.

Later, Joint Commissioner of Police NS Bundela informed that the teams of police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) among others are present to undertake rescue operations.

"We need time to assess the number of people stuck under debris. One person has been rescued so far. He sustained a head injury and has been sent to hospital," he added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

