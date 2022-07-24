New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) A three-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area on Sunday, the Delhi Fire Service said.

Four people have been rescued and a search operation is underway to find if any more persons are trapped underneath the rubble.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh to Visit Jammu and Kashmir to Attend Programme Commemorating ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ Today.

The incident was reported at around 5 am and three fire tenders were rushed to spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)