Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): Roof of a cold storage godown collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Thursday. Several people feared being trapped under its debris.

The incident took place in the Chandausi area of the Sambhal district.

As per reports, the godown was already in a dilapidated condition.

A team from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) was rushed to the spot, after receiving the information, and a rescue operation was immediately carried out.

Shalabh Mathur, DIG Moradabad told ANI that no casualties have been reported yet.

"A total of six people have been rescued till now. 10 people are still missing. The SDRF team is present on the spot. A rescue operation is underway. No casualties reported yet," he said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

