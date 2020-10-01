Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) A differently abled man has been taken into custody after he was accused of raping his minor cousin, police said here on Thursday.

Police, however, said the girl has refused to undergo medical treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said police immediately registered a case after receiving information on Wednesday.

The girl has refused to undergo medical treatment, he said, adding that the accused has been taken into custody.

He, however, said as the accused has an amputated hand below elbow while his second hand does not have fingers.

He is unlikely to carry out rape by force, the SSP said.

