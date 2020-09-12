Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 12 (PTI) The dead body of a 60-year-old man was found in a well near a village here on Saturday, police said.

Suresh Chandra, a resident of village Nagla Kheda village under Debai police station limits, went missing on Wednesday and his body was found in a well near Rahmapur village, they said.

On Thursday, police had found Chandra's motorcycle near a wedding hall on Ichwari road.

A few people have been detained in this connection, police said.

