Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A woman constable here has accused a police station in-charge of harassing her physically and mentally.

The constable alleged that Gulaothi police station in-charge Sachin Malik “touched her inappropriately” and threatened to kill her if she complained to anybody.

Also Read | Aadhaar-Ration Card Linking Deadline Ends Today, Here’s How to Link the Two Documents Via Online and Offline Methods.

The investigation of the case has been given to a committee which will submit its report within a week.

According to an application submitted by the constable to Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, she was posted at the Gulaothi police station from July, 2017 to July, 2020.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Upate: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Well-Tolerated, Generates Immune Response in Older Adults, Says Study.

Sachin Malik was made the in-charge of the police station from February 20 this year.

A few days after his posting, Malik started harassing the constable physically and mentally, according to the complaint.

The constable alleged that Malik kept an eye on her private life, causing her mental agony.

The woman constable, through the application, requested the SSP to take departmental action against Malik.

SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said a committee will probe the case and submit its report within a week, after which further action will be taken.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)