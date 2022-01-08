Bulandshahr, Jan 8 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl here in a village was killed in an attack by a stray bull, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Nagla Garvi village under Ramghat Police Station and caused anger among the villagers, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai’s Dharavi Reports 147 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours.

A few days ago a farmer too was killed in a similar attack, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)