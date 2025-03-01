Ambala (Haryana) [India], March 1 (ANI): Bullets were fired on the premises of the Ambala court on Saturday, as per police officials.

According to Kotwali Police station SHO, Sunil Vats, the firing occurred when residents of Ambala Cantt had come to the court to give their statements.

Also Read | Who Will Be Next BJP National President After JP Nadda? Party Likely To Appoint New Chief by Mid-March.

Vats further added that there were possibilities between the victim and the accused which led to the firing.

"The victims were residents of Ambala Cantt and came to the court to give their statements when a person in a car came and opened fire on them... There was a possibility of a rivalry between the victim and the accused..." SHO Vats said while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Amit Shah Reviews Situation Situation in Manipur; Focus on Surrender of Looted, Illegal Arms.

The investigation is ongoing, with the Crime Branch now handling the case.

"The Crime Branch is conducting further investigations," the SHO confirmed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)