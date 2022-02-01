Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): An 18-year-old accused in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, Shweta Singh, on Tuesday, approached Mumbai Sessions Court for bail.

The court will hear the matter on February 2.

She approached Mumbai Sessions Court after Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court rejected her bail plea.

A Bandra court had earlier sent co-accused Shweta Singh along with another accused Mayank Rawat into 14-day judicial custody till January 28. Prior to this, they were sent to Mumbai Cyber Cell police custody till January 14 after being arrested from Uttarakhand on January 5.

Earlier in January 2021, Mumbai Police had filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on the 'Bulli Bai' application hosted by the GitHub platform.

West Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case against the developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app. (ANI)

