Kota, Nov 19 (PTI) A case has been lodged after the superintendent of police in Rajasthan's Bundi district received a threat to his life through a letter, an official said on Saturday.

The handwritten letter, dated November 16, was received at the Bundi collectorate on Friday and was addressed to the district collector, police said.

However, since the threat letter mentioned the name, address and mobile number of its writer, it is apparently fake, it said.

The letter comes amid strict action by police against criminals as several incidents of theft and burglaries were reported in Lakheri and Kapren towns in the district recently.

Enraged over inaction by police in solving incidents of burglary and theft, BJP MLA Chandra Kanta Meghwal, party workers and local councillors had climbed atop a water tank in Kapren earlier this month.

In the letter, the sender, who identified as Paramveer Saluja, resident of Kota town, stated that the Bundi police had been after his gang and that he was ready to give money as much as required.

He said their activities of theft are almost closed at present.

"If SP Jai Yadav wants to save himself, he should silently stay in his office," the letter stated.

"Otherwise, the SP would be freed from this world," he said, asking police to contact him for money.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons and an investigation is on, Bundi circle inspector Sahdev Meena said.

The sender's name was written along with his mobile number in the letter, but it all appeared to be fake as the given mobile number was switched off, Meena said.

Yadav said those who wrote the letter would be behind the bars soon. PTI

