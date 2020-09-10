Banda (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) A debt-ridden farmer allegedly ended his life by consuming poisonous substance in Pindaran village here, police said on Thursday.

Ram Narain (38) consumed poisonous substance on Tuesday and died during treatment at the district hospital on Wednesday, they said.

The farmer's brother Vidyasagar told police that "Ram Narain had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh from a bank four years ago and it had increased to Rs 4 lakh. He also took a loan of Rs 2 lakh from relatives this year for installing a tubewell in his field and was upset that he was not able to repay due to which he committed suicide".

When asked about the matter, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Mahendra Pratap Singh, said he did not have any information of suicide of a farmer due to loan issues.

"I will send my team to the spot for probe," he added.

