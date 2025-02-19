Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 19 (ANI): Even in today's modern computer age, conducting land surveys without technological integration and placing the burden on people is inhumane and against social justice, said Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

Speaking at an event at the Office of the Survey Commissioner, where 465 land surveyors were provided with modern technology-based rovers, he emphasized the need for modernization.

"The traditional method of land surveying has relied on chain measurements for ages. Surveyors, along with two assistants, had to work under the scorching sun. A single survey took at least 70 minutes, and drafting the map required an additional three hours. However, with modern rover technology, this entire process can now be completed in just 10 minutes," he explained.

"Survey work in the state was conducted only between 1830 and 1870, with limited resurveying done in 1967. Other than that, no major surveys have taken place. Given the various challenges faced by farmers today, it is crucial to accelerate survey and resurvey efforts. It is shocking that even today, the same chain survey method used since 1806 is still in practice," he expressed with concern.

"Despite the world undergoing massive transformations over the past 200 years, our procedures have remained unchanged. While the global landscape has evolved, the way our department functions has not. Some still believe that surveys can be conducted manually, burdening employees unnecessarily, which is inhumane and goes against social justice," he remarked.

Continuing, he stated, "The chain survey method allows for manipulation, enabling some to alter survey results for their own benefit. This has forced many people into prolonged court battles. However, such malpractices are impossible with rover-based surveys. Hence, our goal is to integrate new technology into the department, ensuring faster surveys for the public and reducing workload pressure on officials. Additionally, our objective is to equip every land surveyor with a rover in the coming days," he assured. (ANI)

