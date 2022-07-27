New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Bureau of Indian Standards has established 1037 Standards Clubs in schools and colleges across India in 2021-22, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution informed on Tuesday.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body is mandated by the Government of India to create a robust quality eco-system in the country through its core activities of standardization and certification.

Towards this mandate, BIS had started off with the concept of creating a Standards Club in schools and colleges, wherein the concepts of standardization and quality are introduced to the students at an early age. BIS in its first year of 2021-22 established 1037 Standards Clubs across India and upon realizing the potential and success of the novel endeavor, the target is ambitiously enhanced to creating 10,000 clubs by the end of 2022-23.

Through Standards Clubs, BIS aims to expose science students of class 9th and above classes to the concept of Quality and Standardization with the help of student-centric activities. The values children are exposed to, in their formative years get embedded in their young minds and serve as a force multiplier that has the capacity to transform the future of the nation.

Each Standards Club comprises of a science teacher as its mentor and a minimum of 15 students as members. BIS organizes a two-day residential training for Mentors of Standard club wherein they are introduced to concepts of Standards and Quality, their role and expectation as mentors and different student-centric activities that can be taken up. As on date, nearly 1000 mentors have been trained. Such schools have also initiated conducting activities under the aegis of the Standards Club such as quizzes, standard writing competitions, essay writing etc. Student members have also created small videos, scripts, and Instagram pages that can promote Standards and its applicability.

In pursuance to the current target in 2022-23 of opening 10,000 Standards Clubs, BIS is aggressively following up with schools and colleges on a pan India basis and has already created over 1,755 and many more are in its advance stage of approvals. As on date, over 43,000 students are members of these Standards Clubs. (ANI)

