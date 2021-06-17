New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Senior bureaucrats Renuka Kumar and Sanjay Kumar Singh have been appointed as secretaries for Minority Affairs and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances respectively as part of a minor top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Thursday.

Kumar, a 1987 batch IAS officer, is currently serving in her cadre state Uttar Pradesh. She has been appointed in place of Pramod Kumar Das, who superannuates on June 30, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Singh, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, is currently Special Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research & Education & Secretary, Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

He has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances and Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare in place of Indevar Pandey.

Pandey, a 1988 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Women & Child Development, it said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment Manoj Kumar Parida as Chairman, National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention in the rank and pay of Secretary to the government of India.

Parida is a 1986 batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

B Anand, Secretary, National Commission for Minorities will be Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence. He will succeed Ravi Kant, who retires this month end.

S K Dev Verman, Special Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs has been appointed as Secretary, National Commission for Minorities.

