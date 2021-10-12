Pune, Oct 12 (PTI) Unidentified persons broke into a bungalow of jailed builder D S Kulkarni here and made away with electronic gadgets worth nearly Rs 7 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Father After Argument Over Trivial Issue; Accused Detained.

The bungalow, located in Chatushringi area, has been attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Also Read | Durga Puja 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind Extends Greetings on the Eve of Durga Puja.

Kulkarni, owner of the city-based DSK group, was arrested on the charges of duping investors three years ago, and is currently in judicial custody.

"The property was closed for the last two to three days. Preliminary probe indicates the thieves might have come from the hillside at the rear," said inspector Rajkumar Waghchoure of Chatushringi police station.

Electronic articles worth Rs 6.95 lakh were missing and investigation was on, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)